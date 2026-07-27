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27.07.2026 09:51:11

Singapore Industrial Output Growth Eases To 7.2%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production growth moderated in June to the lowest level in three months, preliminary data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced 7.2 percent year-on-year in June, much slower than the 17.8 percent growth in May. Production has been rising since September 2025.

Among clusters, the electronics, precision engineering, and transport engineering clusters drove output growth while the remaining clusters saw declines.

Electronics output grew 21.3 percent from last year, driven by the infocomms and consumer electronics and semiconductors segments, on the back of sustained AI-related demand. Precision engineering advanced 14.9 percent, and transport engineering output was 4.6 percent higher.

On the other hand, biomedical manufacturing contracted 11.4 percent, and chemical production declined 11.7 percent amid lower production in the petroleum and petrochemical segments due to disruptions in feedstock supply.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, total industrial production expanded 9.6 percent annually in June versus 23.2 percent growth a month ago.

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