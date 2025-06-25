Singapore Industrial Production Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Thursday release May figures for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Output is expected to sink 2.5 percent on month and rise 2.6 percent on year after climbing 5.3 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year in April.

Hong Kong will provide Maya data for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were up 15.8 percent on month and exports jumped 14.7 percent for a trade deficit of HKD16.0 billion.