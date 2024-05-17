Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Fall 9.3%
(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports decreased for the third straight month in April, though at a slower pace than in March, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Friday.
Non-oil domestic exports fell 9.3 percent year-over-year in April, much slower than the 20.8 percent plunge in the previous month.
The decline was driven largely by non-electronics, including pharmaceuticals, while electronics advanced.
Non-electronic exports dropped 12.3 percent in April from last year, while electronic shipments rebounded by 3.3 percent. Pharmaceuticals, non-electric engines and motors, and food preparations contracted by 73.3 percent, 64.0 percent, and 12.9 percent, respectively.
On a monthly basis, NODX rose 7.6 percent in April, reversing an 8.5 percent decline in the preceding month. Both electronic and non-electronic domestic exports increased.
