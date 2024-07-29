29.07.2024 08:58:45

Singapore Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In June

(RTTNews) - Singapore's producer price inflation accelerated further in June amid an increase in both the oil and the non-oil index, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

The manufacturing producer price index climbed 4.4 percent year-on-year in June, faster than May's 3.5 percent rise. Prices have been rising since December last year.

The non-oil index rose 7.3 percent annually in April, and the oil index showed an increase of 3.9 percent.

Domestic supply prices were 4.3 percent higher in June than a year ago, following a 2.7 percent increase in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.4 percent in June, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in May.

The import price index fell at a slower pace of 0.2 percent over the year, following a 1.5 percent decrease in the previous month.

Data showed that export prices declined 0.3 percent annually in June, after a 0.2 percent drop a month ago.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen stärker in den Feierabend -- Asiens Märkte schließen fester
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch leichte Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex in der Gewinnzone notierte. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch Zuschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten daneben zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Aufschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen