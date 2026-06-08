Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1568
 EUR
-0,0023
-0,19 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
08.06.2026 14:18:33

Slovakia Construction Output Growth Eases In April

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's construction production growth moderated after accelerating sharply in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

Construction output grew 13.2 percent year-on-year in April, much slower than the 29.9 percent surge in March. However, this was the strongest April performance in eighteen years.

The overall sharp growth was driven by a 20.0 percent expansion in domestic new construction. Repair and maintenance work also increased markedly by 13.0 percent. Meanwhile, construction production abroad declined for the third time this year.

On a monthly basis, construction output contracted a seasonally adjusted 6.7 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15:10 Pershing Square-Depot im Umbau: Ackman kauft Microsoft und reduziert Google-Anteil
07.06.26 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham
07.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 23
07.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
06.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Zweifel und erneute Eskalation in Nahost: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX mit roten Vorzeichen -- Wall Street mit positivem Wochenstart -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrscht am Montag Zurückhaltung vor. Der deutsche Markt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenbeginn. In Fernost dominierten die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen