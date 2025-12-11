Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1412
 EUR
0,0004
0,04 %
11.12.2025 11:04:48

Slovakia Construction Output Growth Eases Sharply

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's construction production growth moderated significantly in October to the lowest level in five months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.

Construction output dropped 3.7 percent year-on-year in October, much slower than the 19.0 percent surge in September.

All major components of production achieved higher performance than a year ago, except for civil engineering works, including highway construction, the agency said.

Domestic new construction, which represented 88.0 percent of total production, rose 2.6 percent compared to last year. The overall growth was also supported by a 5.8 percent increase in repairs and maintenance of buildings.

On a monthly basis, construction output decreased a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in October.

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

