Slovakia Construction Output Growth Strongest Since Early 2023

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's construction production expanded at the quickest pace in more than two-and-a-half years in August, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

Construction output surged 12.1 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 10.3 percent growth in July. Moreover, this was the strongest increase since January 2023.

The acceleration in growth was primarily driven by domestic new construction as well as repairs, including building maintenance, the agency said.

Domestic new construction advanced 7.8 percent compared to last year, and that in repairs and maintenance of buildings grew by 11.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, construction output increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in August.