Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1495
 EUR
0,0002
0,02 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
13.10.2025 10:10:51

Slovakia Construction Output Growth Strongest Since Early 2023

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's construction production expanded at the quickest pace in more than two-and-a-half years in August, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

Construction output surged 12.1 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 10.3 percent growth in July. Moreover, this was the strongest increase since January 2023.

The acceleration in growth was primarily driven by domestic new construction as well as repairs, including building maintenance, the agency said.

Domestic new construction advanced 7.8 percent compared to last year, and that in repairs and maintenance of buildings grew by 11.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, construction output increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in August.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
12.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.10.25 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.10.25 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Entspannung an der Handelsfront: ATX legt zum Wochenstart zu -- DAX auf Erholungskurs -- Trump-Drohung sorgt für kräftige Verluste in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sorgen die Entspannungssignale im Zollstreit für Gewinne. Erholungstendenzen sind zum Auftakt auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu sehen. In Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart teils deutlich abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen