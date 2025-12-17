Slovakia HICP Inflation Remains Stable At 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation held steady in November after easing to a 6-month low in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in November, the same as in the previous month.

Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 0.9 percent from 1.4 percent, and that on clothing and footwear softened to 2.3 percent from 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, housing and utility costs grew at a faster pace of 3.8 percent versus 2.9 percent in a month ago.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP moved up 0.3 percent in November.