Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1379
 EUR
-0,0047
-0,41 %
EUR - GBP
17.12.2025 12:34:50

Slovakia HICP Inflation Remains Stable At 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation held steady in November after easing to a 6-month low in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in November, the same as in the previous month.

Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 0.9 percent from 1.4 percent, and that on clothing and footwear softened to 2.3 percent from 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, housing and utility costs grew at a faster pace of 3.8 percent versus 2.9 percent in a month ago.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP moved up 0.3 percent in November.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX ohne klare Richtung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Mittwoch seitwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

