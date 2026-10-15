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15.10.2026 16:41:29

Slovakia Inflation Remains Stable At 3.1%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation held steady in September after easing to the lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices climbed 3.1 percent annually in September, the same as in August, which was the slowest inflation since December 2024, when prices rose 2.9 percent. Data also showed that core inflation stayed unchanged at 1.5 percent.

The drop in food prices continued, but its effect was offset by price increases in transport and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, the agency said.

The deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 3.2 percent from 2.5 percent. Inflation based on transportation rose to 9.1 percent from 6.5 percent, and housing and utility costs grew at a faster pace of 7.8 percent versus 7.4 percent a month ago. Clothing and footwear prices rose 0.7 percent compared to a 0.4 percent gain in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in September.

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