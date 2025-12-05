Slovakia Q3 GDP Growth Confirmed At 0.9%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic growth accelerated as initially estimated in the third quarter , the latest data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 0.9 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, faster than the 0.5 percent rise in the second quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on November 14.

The growth in the third quarter was driven by higher investment activities and a slight increase in foreign trade. On the production side, the overall expansion was supported by stronger performance in economic sectors, particularly the key sectors of manufacturing and trade.

The expenditure breakdown showed that gross fixed capital formation, or investments, grew 4.5 percent from last year. Public expenditure rose 1.6 percent, while household consumption rose only 0.7 percent, which was the slowest growth in the past seven quarters. Foreign demand was also positive, as exports grew 1.3 percent amid only a 0.2 percent increase in imports.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth also improved to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent, as estimated.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 0.3 percent in the third quarter, following a 0.2 percent rise in the second quarter, confirming the flash report.