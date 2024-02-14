Slovakian Economy Grows 1.2% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic growth improved somewhat in the three months ending December, flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 1.2 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, following a 1.1 percent rise in the third quarter.

The overall growth in the fourth quarter was mainly supported by increased investments, the agency said.

On a quarterly basis, GDP advanced 0.3 percent versus a 0.2 percent rise in the third quarter.

During the whole year 2023, the Slovakian Republic expanded 1.1 percent compared with 2022, thanks to investments and a positive foreign trade balance.

Data showed that employment rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent sequentially, and it rose by 0.3 percent annually in the December quarter.