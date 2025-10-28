Slovenia Retail Sales Fall 0.7%

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's retail sales volume turnover decreased from the previous month in September amid weaker demand for both food and non-food products, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Tuesday.

Retail sales volume dropped 0.7 percent monthly in September. Sales of non-food products fell 0.9 percent, and those of food, beverages, and tobacco were 0.7 percent lower.

Except for automotive fuel, total retail sales dropped the same 0.7 percent.

Retail sales volume turnover rose 0.4 percent compared to September 2024, led by a 7.5 percent growth in sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores.