South Africa Manufacturing Output Shrinks 2.9%

(RTTNews) - South Africa's manufacturing production decreased in April after recovering in the previous month, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output dropped 2.9 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 1.5 percent decrease in March, which was the first fall in five months.

The negative contributions to the annual decline were basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing, and motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted manufacturing production fell 2.7 percent after rising 1.2 percent in March.