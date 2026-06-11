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11.06.2026 13:28:03
South Africa Manufacturing Output Shrinks 2.9%
(RTTNews) - South Africa's manufacturing production decreased in April after recovering in the previous month, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.
Manufacturing output dropped 2.9 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 1.5 percent decrease in March, which was the first fall in five months.
The negative contributions to the annual decline were basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing, and motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment.
On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted manufacturing production fell 2.7 percent after rising 1.2 percent in March.
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