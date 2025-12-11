South Africa Manufacturing Production Rises 0.2%

(RTTNews) - South Africa's manufacturing output expanded for the second straight month in October, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing production rose 0.2 percent year-over-year in October, following a 1.0 percent recovery in September.

Eight of the ten manufacturing divisions reported positive growth rates over this period, the agency said.

The largest positive contributions were made by the food and beverages and electrical machinery divisions, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, manufacturing production advanced 1.0 percent after rising 0.3 percent in September. It was the third successive monthly growth.