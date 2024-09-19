South Africa Wholesale Sales Fall Further

(RTTNews) - South Africa's wholesale trade fell for the third straight month in July, though at a slower pace compared to the previous two months, preliminary data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

At constant prices, wholesale sales dropped an unadjusted 3.2 percent year-on-year in July after a 10.2 percent plunge in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in July, following a 0.3 percent decrease in June.

In the three months ending July, total wholesale trade declined 2.0 percent compared with the previous three-month period.