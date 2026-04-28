South Korea Business Confidence Rises In April

(RTTNews) - Business sentiment in South Korea improved at the start of the second quarter, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

The Business Survey Index on business conditions in the manufacturing sector rose to 74.0 in April from 71.0 in February. The expected score was 69.

The sub-index for new orders increased somewhat to 85 from 84, while that for production remained stable at 88.0.

The outlook also brightened, with the corresponding index for May rising to 74 from 71 in April.

The survey revealed that the morale for the non-manufacturing sector held steady at 70, and expectations also remained unchanged.

The composite business sentiment index for all industries strengthened to 94.9 in April from 94.1 in the prior month.