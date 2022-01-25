South Korea Consumer Confidence Improves In January - BoK

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in South Korea ticked higher in January, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday with a Composite Consumer Sentiment Index score of 104.4 - up from 103.8 in December.

Consumer sentiment for current living standards and their future outlook were unchanged at 91 and 96, respectively. Consumer sentiment for future household income was unchanged at 100, and the outlook was one point higher than in the previous month at 111.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was three points lower than in December at 76, while the outlook was five points higher at 93.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 2.6 percent.