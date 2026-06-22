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23.06.2026 00:14:36
South Korea Consumer Confidence Improves In June - BoK
(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in South Korea ticked higher in June, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday with a consumer sentiment index score of 106.6 - up from 106.1 in May.
Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was 94, one point higher than in May, while the outlook was unchanged at 97.
Consumer sentiment related to future household income and future household spending were both unchanged, at 100 and 110, respectively.
Consumer sentiment for current domestic economic conditions was 86, three points higher than in May, while the outlook was down one point to 92.
The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 2.8 percent, while the three-year ahead expected inflation rate was 2.7 percent and the five-year ahead expected inflation rate was 2.6 percent.
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