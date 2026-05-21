South Korea Consumer Confidence Spikes In May - BoK

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment in South Korea jumped to optimism in May, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea revealed on Friday with a consumer confidence index score of 106.1.

That's up from 99.2 in April and moves back above 100, which signifies optimism versus pessimism.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was 93, two points higher than in April, and the outlook was 97, five points higher than that in the previous month.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was 100, two points higher than that in April, and the outlook was 110, two points higher than that in April.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was 83, 15 points higher than that in April and the outlook was 93, 14 points higher than a month earlier.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 2.8 percent, while the three-year ahead expected inflation rate was 2.6 and the five-year ahead expected inflation rate was 2.6 percent.