Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 915,10
 KRW
-8,45
-0,44 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
06.08.2026 01:17:36

South Korea June Current Account Surplus $49.73 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $49.73 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said - up from $38.61 in May.

The goods account saw a $47.89 billion surplus as exports increased by 84.5 percent to $112.37 billion and as imports increased by 38.6 percent to $47.89 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $1.29 billion deficit owing to deficits in the other business services and the manufacturing services accounts.

The primary income account had a $3.27 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account recorded a $0.14 billion deficit.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Die Top 30 der bestbezahlten CEOs in den USA
02.08.26 Juli 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zuversicht für Nahost-Konflikt: Dow nach Rekord schlussendlich stärker -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog zur Wochenmitte an. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich hingegen etwas schwächer. Der Dow erreichte ein neues neue Rekordhoch. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen