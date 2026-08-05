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06.08.2026 01:17:36
South Korea June Current Account Surplus $49.73 Billion
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $49.73 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said - up from $38.61 in May.
The goods account saw a $47.89 billion surplus as exports increased by 84.5 percent to $112.37 billion and as imports increased by 38.6 percent to $47.89 billion, both compared to one year earlier.
The services account posted a $1.29 billion deficit owing to deficits in the other business services and the manufacturing services accounts.
The primary income account had a $3.27 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account recorded a $0.14 billion deficit.
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