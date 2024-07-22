South Korea Producer Prices Slip 0.1% In June

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in June, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - following a 0.1 percent increase in May.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products fell 2.8 percent on month, while manufacturing products were flat, utilities eased 0.1 percent and services rose 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.5 percent - up from 2.4 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products jumped 3.9 percent on year, while manufacturing products added 2.6 percent, utilities rose 1.9 percent and services advanced 2.4 percent.

The domestic supply prices index was flat on month and up 3.7 percent on year, while the total output price index fell 0.2 percent on month and climbed4.4 percent on year.