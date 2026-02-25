South Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting this morning and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep rates steady at 2.50 percent.

Singapore will release Q4 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.9 percent on quarter, easing from 2.4 percent in the three months prior.

Australia will provide Q4 numbers for private new capital expenditure, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.1 percent on quarter following the 6.4 percent jump in the previous three months.

Thailand will see January results for industrial production; in December, output rose 2.52 percent on year.

Japan will see December data for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to rise 0.3 percent on month, up from 0.1 percent in November. The coincident is called lower by 0.4 percent on month after slipping 1.0 percent a month earlier.

Singapore will provide January numbers for industrial production, with forecasts calling for an increase of 4.5 percent on month and 11.0 percent on year. The follows the 13.3 percent monthly decline and the 8.3 percent annual jump in December.

Taiwan will release Q4 figures for current account; in the previous three months, the current account surplus was $45.84 billion.