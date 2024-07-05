Spain Industrial Output Growth Rises In May

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production growth accelerated in May, figures from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Industrial output grew by adjusted 0.4 percent on a yearly basis after rising 0.2 percent in April. This was the second consecutive rise.

However, on an unadjusted basis, production growth eased sharply to 0.2 percent from 12.7 percent in the prior month.

Data showed that consumer goods output advanced 2.6 percent and intermediate goods output gained 1.1 percent. Partially offsetting these gains, energy production slid 1.3 percent and capital goods output dropped 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production was down 0.1 percent in May, reversing April's 0.2 percent increase.