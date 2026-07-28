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28.07.2026 12:27:53

Spain Jobless Rate Lowest Since 2008

(RTTNews) - Spain's jobless rate fell to the lowest since early 2008, quarterly data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.

The unemployment rate dropped to 9.87 percent in the second quarter from 10.83 percent in the preceding period.

This was the lowest since the first quarter of 2008, when the rate was 9.60 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased 213,300 to 2.49 million in the second quarter. Compared to the last year, unemployment fell 57,800.

Unemployment decreased in all sectors in the second quarter. Unemployment in services plunged by 170,300 and by 22,400 in the farm sector. Industry reported a decrease of 10,900, and construction recorded a fall of 5,400.

Data showed that the number of employed persons increased 486,000 to 22.78 million in the second quarter.

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