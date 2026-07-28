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28.07.2026 14:55:21
Spain Retail Sales Growth Eases
(RTTNews) - Spain's retail sales grew at a slower pace in June, data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.
Retail sales advanced by adjusted 0.5 percent in June from a year ago, following a 1.3 percent rise in May.
Meanwhile, unadjusted sales rebounded 2.4 percent after falling 0.3 percent in the previous month.
Month-on-month, retail sales moved up 0.3 percent, marking the second consecutive rise. However, growth slowed from 0.6 percent rise posted in May.
Food sales remained flat on a monthly basis, while non-food product sales grew 0.2 percent.
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