Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1670
 EUR
-0,0021
-0,18 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
28.07.2026 14:55:21

Spain Retail Sales Growth Eases

(RTTNews) - Spain's retail sales grew at a slower pace in June, data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.

Retail sales advanced by adjusted 0.5 percent in June from a year ago, following a 1.3 percent rise in May.

Meanwhile, unadjusted sales rebounded 2.4 percent after falling 0.3 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, retail sales moved up 0.3 percent, marking the second consecutive rise. However, growth slowed from 0.6 percent rise posted in May.

Food sales remained flat on a monthly basis, while non-food product sales grew 0.2 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
26.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.07.26 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.07.26 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut und KI-Sorgen: Dow stärker -- ATX zum Handelsende tiefer -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend im Minus - Nikkei und KOSPI sacken kräftig ab
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am Dienstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zweigeteilt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag mehrheitlich bergab.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen