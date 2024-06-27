Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
27.06.2024 10:14:26
Spain Retail Sales Post Slower Growth In May
(RTTNews) - Spain's retail sales posted a slower growth in May, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.
Retail sales increased 0.2 percent on a yearly basis, slightly weaker than the 0.3 percent increase seen in April.
On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth eased notably to 0.4 percent from 2.8 percent.
Month-on-month, retail sales logged a 0.6 percent fall, in contrast to the 0.8 percent gain in April.
Food sales decreased 0.8 percent on month and non-food product sales were down 0.3 percent.
Further, data showed that employment in retail trade increased 1.7 percent in May from the same period last year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Minus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht leichte Verluste, der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich hingegen fester in der Freitagssitzung. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.