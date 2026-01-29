Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,1797
 SEK
0,0209
0,17 %
SEK - GBP
29.01.2026 09:15:20

Swedish GDP Growth Eases In Q4

(RTTNews) - Sweden's economy expanded for the third straight quarter in the three months ending in December, though at a slower-than-expected pace, preliminary data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 1.1 percent growth in the second quarter. Meanwhile, economists were expecting a growth of 0.6 percent.

Compared to last year, GDP advanced 1.8 percent after growing 2.6 percent in the preceding three-month period.

On a monthly basis, the economy contracted 0.6 percent in December, reversing a 0.5 percent recovery in November. Meanwhile, GDP rose 0.9 percent annually, slower than the 2.2 percent increase in the prior month.

During the year 2025, the Swedish economy logged a growth of 1.4 percent compared to 2024.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
