Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,5478
 SEK
0,0373
0,30 %
SEK - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
SEK/GBP
>
04.05.2026 10:32:31

Swedish Manufacturing Growth Strongest In Over 4 Years

(RTTNews) - Sweden's industrial activity expanded at the quickest pace in over four years in April despite an uncertain environment, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Monday.

The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector rose to 57.2 in April from 56.2 in March. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and the latest PMI reading was the highest since February 2022.

"Disruptions in supply chains and rising raw material prices caused by developments in the Middle East are challenging but are not yet reflected in companies' production plans," Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennermar said.

Among components, sub-indexes for order intake and delivery times contributed positively, while inventory purchases, employment, and production dragged the index down in April.

Inflationary pressures intensified significantly in April, with the index for suppliers' raw and input prices rising by 11.5 index points to 81.3 compared to March.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich stabil. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen