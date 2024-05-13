Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
Swiss Consumer Confidence Broadly Stable At -38.1
(RTTNews) - Swiss consumer confidence was almost unchanged in April, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Monday.
The consumer confidence index stood at -38.1 in April versus March's 8-month high of -38.0. Further, the consumer sentiment index remained below the long-term average.
Among the main four sub-components, consumers' expectations of how the general economic situation would develop over the next twelve months improved in April, with the corresponding index rising to -21.2 from -24.3.
Similarly, the index measuring intentions for major purchases rose to -37.2 from -40.0.
Meanwhile, households were more pessimistic about their own financial situation, which weakened to -36.2 from -33.0. The past financial situation of the general economy also worsened from -53.4 to -57.6.
