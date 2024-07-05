Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
Swiss Consumer Confidence Improves In June
(RTTNews) - Confidence among Swiss consumers showed some resilience in June, although it remained negative, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Friday.
The consumer confidence index rose to -36.6 from -38.0 in May. The expected score was -35.0.
Further, this was the highest reading since February 2023, when it was -34.80. However, the consumer sentiment index remained below the long-term average.
In the corresponding month last year, the reading was -39.6.
Among sub-components, the general economic situation ahead, financial situation expectations, and favorable timing for major acquisitions were higher than June last year, while the past financial situation of households was almost unchanged.
