15.02.2024 14:23:07
Swiss Consumer Confidence Strengthens Further
(RTTNews) - Consumer morale in Switzerland improved for a third straight month in January led by stronger economic and financial expectations, survey data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Thursday. The consumer confidence index rose to -41 from -44 in December. A year ago, the score was -35. In October, the reading was -53.
The sub-index for economic expectations rose to -28 from -29. Consumers' current assessment is that the economy has now bottomed out, the SECO said.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.