13.02.2024 10:33:08

Swiss Inflation Eases Unexpectedly To 1.3%, Lowest In 27 Months

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in January to the lowest level in more than two years, the Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 1.7 percent gain in December. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to remain stable at 1.7 percent.

The latest inflation was the weakest since October 2021, when prices had risen 1.2 percent.

Further, inflation remained within the central bank's target range of 0-2 percent.

The annual price growth in housing and energy moderated to 2.5 percent from 3.3 percent in December.

Similarly, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a slower rate of 2.3 percent, while transport costs dropped by 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in January after remaining flat in the prior month. That was slower than the expected increase of 0.6 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen
Die asiatischen Börsen schlagen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen