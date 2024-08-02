Swiss Inflation Remains Stable At 1.3%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation held steady as expected in July, the Federal Statistical Office reported Friday.

The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent on a yearly basis, the same as in June. In May, the inflation rate was 1.4 percent.

The overall inflation was mainly driven by a 3.8 percent growth in costs for housing and energy. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased only 0.1 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 1.8 percent less expensive compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in July after remaining flat in the prior month. It was the first decline in eight months due to several factors, including lower prices for international package holidays and air transport.