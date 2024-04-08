Swiss Jobless Rate Stable At 2.4%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in March after falling slightly in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Monday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.4 percent in March, the same as in February.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 108,593 in March from 111,879 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age groups, dropped to 2.1 percent in March from 2.3 percent a month ago.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 2.3 percent in March, up marginally from 2.2 percent in February.