Swiss Producer And Import Prices Fall 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline in August, though at the slowest pace in eight months, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Producer and import prices dropped 1.2 percent year-on-year in August, slightly slower than the 1.7 percent decline in June. Prices have been falling since May 2023.

The producer price index dropped 0.2 percent annually in August, and import prices registered a decrease of 3.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 0.2 percent in August versus a flat change in July and June. Prices were expected to rise by 0.1 percent. The monthly increase was driven by higher prices for pharmaceutical products.