Swiss Producer And Import Prices Fall 1.8%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Producer and import prices dropped 1.8 percent year-on-year in May, the same as in the previous month. Prices have been falling since May 2023.

The producer price index dropped 1.3 percent annually in May, and import prices registered a decrease of 2.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.3 percent in May versus a 0.6 percent rise in the prior month. It was the first decrease in four months.

The monthly decline was mainly due to lower prices for pharmaceutical products and mineral oil products.