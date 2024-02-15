Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
15.02.2024 12:53:46
Swiss Producer And Import Prices Fall 2.3%
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined for the ninth straight month in January, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.
Producer and import prices dropped 2.3 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 1.1 percent fall in the previous month.
Further, this was the steepest decrease since December 2020, when prices had fallen the same 2.3 percent.
The producer price index dropped 0.1 percent annually in December, while import prices registered a sharp decrease of 6.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer and import prices dropped 0.5 percent in January versus a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month.
The monthly decline was largely attributed to cheaper costs for petroleum and natural gas products, as well as for computer, electronic, and optical products.
