06.08.2024 13:53:28

Swiss Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Swiss retail sales declined for the second straight month in June on weaker food turnover, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Tuesday.

Retail sales declined 2.2 percent on a yearly basis, worse than the 0.2 percent fall seen in May. Sales were expected to grow 0.5 percent.

This was the second consecutive drop in sales after a rebound in April.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco registered an annual fall of 3.9 percent, whereas the non-food sector posted a 0.5 percent drop.

Month-on-month, retail sales were down 0.1 percent after a 0.2 percent decrease in May.

In nominal terms, retail turnover registered an annual decrease of 3.4 percent in June and slid 0.4 percent on month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte schließen in Grün
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen