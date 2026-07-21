Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0876
 CHF
0,0006
0,05 %
CHF - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
CHF/GBP
>
21.07.2026 09:03:57

Swiss Trade Surplus Grows In Q2

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in the second quarter as exports grew faster than imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.

The trade balance rose to CHF 13.9 billion in the second quarter from CHF 10.8 billion in the first quarter. In the same period last year, the surplus was CHF 15.8 billion.

In nominal terms, exports recovered sharply by 8.8 percent in the June quarter, following a 3.9 percent increase in the March quarter. Similarly, imports rebounded 4.9 percent versus a 3.6 percent fall in the first quarter.

Exports of chemical and pharmaceutical products advanced 15.2 percent from last year, and the growth in outflows of electrical current was 57.9 percent.

During June, the trade surplus of the country shrank to CHF 3.8 billion from CHF 5.5 billion in May as exports fell 4.3 percent amid a 3.3 percent increase in imports.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
18.07.26 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.07.26 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zum Handelsende stärker -- DAX letztlich im Plus - über 25.000er-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Dienstag nach oben. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. An den Märkten in Asien ging es überwiegend nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen