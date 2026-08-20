Taiwan Export Order Growth Accelerates To 61.9%

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export order growth quickened for the second straight month in July, data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.

Export orders surged 61.9 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 59.4 percent increase in June. In May, orders were 47.2 percent higher.

Orders for information and communication products alone grew 89.5 percent from last year. Demand for electronic products advanced by 71.7 percent, and 44.4 percent more orders received for mineral products. Meanwhile, a decline was seen in the orders for optical, photographic, and cinematographic apparatus, which dropped 10.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders increased 2.8 percent in July.