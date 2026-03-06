Taiwan Inflation Rises To 10-month High

(RTTNews) - Taiwan consumer price inflation accelerated in February from a five-year low in the previous month, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 1.75 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 0.69 percent rise in January, which was the lowest inflation rate since January 2020.

Moreover, the inflation rate in February was the highest since April 2025, when prices climbed 2.03 percent.

The upward trend in inflation was driven by the higher prices for holiday grocery items and some services, as the Lunar New Year holidays fell in January, the agency said.

Housing prices grew 2.06 percent annually in February, and health costs were 1.73 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, food inflation eased to 0.21 percent from 1.16 percent, and the deflation in transportation and communication softened to 0.86 percent from 1.95 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.19 percent in February after a 0.16 percent increase in the prior month.

Data also showed that producer prices fell 1.07 percent annually in February, slower than the 1.59 percent drop a month ago.