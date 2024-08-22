Taiwan Jobless Rate Steady At 3.34%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Taiwan held steady in July, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics reported Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.34 percent in July, unchanged from a month ago. In the same period last year, the rate was 3.44 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to an 11-month high of 3.45 percent in July from 3.39 percent in the previous month. Unemployment increased by 9,000 to 415,000.

Data showed that total employment increased by 23,000 from the previous month to 11.61 million. From the previous year, employment grew by 68,000 in July.