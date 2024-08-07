Taiwan Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Taiwan will on Thursday release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to climb 11.2 percent on year, moderating from 33.9 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.1 percent, slowing from 23.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $6.10 billion, up from $4.68 billion a month earlier.

Japan will provide June figures for current account and July data for overall bank lending and the eco watchers index. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1.790 trillion yen, down from 2.850 trillion yen in May. Bank lending is seen steady at an annual 3.2 percent. The eco watchers index is tipped to show a score of 47.4, up from 47.0 in June.