Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows In May

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in May from a year ago, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to $17.9 billion in May from $12.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also increased from $14.3 billion in April. The expected surplus was $15.2 billion.

Exports surged 51.7 percent annually in May, and imports were 54.9 percent higher.

Shipments of information and communication and audio-video products alone grew 75.2 percent from last year, and those of parts of electronic products advanced by 56.0 percent. Taiwan imported 70.2 more mineral products during May.