Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

42,7388
 TWD
0,3129
0,74 %
09.03.2026 11:59:41

Taiwan Trade Surplus Rises In February

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in February from a year ago as exports grew much faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to $12.8 billion in February from $6.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, the surplus decreased from $18.9 billion in January. The expected surplus was also $14.6 billion.

Exports surged 20.6 percent year-over-year in February, though slower than the 63.6 percent jump in the prior month. Economists had forecast 28.8 percent growth.

Shipments of information, communication, and audio-video products grew 38.7 percent, and those of electronic product parts rose by 24.6 percent. Meanwhile, exports of chemicals logged a decline of 5.9 percent.

The annual growth of imports eased sharply to 6.8 percent from 63.6 percent. That was also below the 23.7 percent growth expected by economists.

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

