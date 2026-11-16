Thai GDP Growth Accelerates

(RTTNews) - Thailand's economic growth accelerated in the third quarter on strong investment and exports, official data revealed on Monday.

Gross domestic product posted an annual expansion of 2.9 percent in the third quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council, or NESDC said.

This was stronger than second quarter's 2.4 percent expansion but came in slightly weaker than forecast of 3.0 percent.

On a quarterly basis, GDP grew 0.3 percent after remaining flat in the preceding period. However, the rate was well below forecast of 0.7 percent.

The government forecast the economy to expand in the range of 2.0 to 3.0 percent next year, continuing from 2.5 percent growth estimated for 2026.

Headline inflation is expected to be within the range of 0.8 - 1.8 percent, while the current account balance is expected to record a surplus equivalent to 1.4 percent of GDP next year.

The expenditure-side of GDP showed that private final consumption expenditure, gross fixed capital formation, and exports of goods and services accelerated in the third quarter. In contrast, government final consumption expenditure declined.

Driven by auto purchase, household spending growth accelerated to 2.5 percent from 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, government spending fell 1.6 percent, following a rise of 0.2 percent in the prior quarter.

Gross fixed capital formation logged a double-digit growth of 11.8 percent on strong private investment.

Goods and services balance registered a surplus of THB 53.0 billion, comprising a trade surplus of THB 139.0 billion and services deficit of THB 86.0 billion, data showed.