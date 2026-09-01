Britische Pfund - Baht

44,9217
 THB
0,2307
0,52 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
01.09.2026 02:36:50

Thai Manufacturing Sector Slows In August - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.8.

That's down from 54.2, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

August data signaled a sharp expansion of manufacturing production volumes, with the rate of growth the second-fastest in 2026 to date. Higher levels of output have been recorded in each month since February 2025, with the latest upturn mostly attributed to improving demand conditions and subsequent new customer wins.

Total new work increased at a strong pace in August, which extended the current period of continuous expansion to 16 months.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:25 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot
03:04 August 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
31.08.26 August 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
31.08.26 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen im Fokus: US-Börsen letztlich tiefer -- ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- DAX zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag leicht nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street notierte tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen