Thai Manufacturing Sector Slows In August - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.8.

That's down from 54.2, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

August data signaled a sharp expansion of manufacturing production volumes, with the rate of growth the second-fastest in 2026 to date. Higher levels of output have been recorded in each month since February 2025, with the latest upturn mostly attributed to improving demand conditions and subsequent new customer wins.

Total new work increased at a strong pace in August, which extended the current period of continuous expansion to 16 months.