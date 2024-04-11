|
11.04.2024 19:09:30
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Announcing the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, the Treasury Department revealed the sale attracted average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.671 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.
The Treasury also sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 4.331 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted below average demand.
The Treasury announced the details of this month's twenty-year bonds auction earlier in the day, revealing plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUneinheitlicher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Woche: ATX geht mit Gewinnen, DAX mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street knickt ein -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts orientierte. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche eher in schlechter Stimmung.