Tokyo Overall Consumer Prices +3.4% On Year In May
(RTTNews) - Overall inflation in the Tokyo region of Japan was up 3.4 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That matched forecasts and easing from 3.5 percent in April.
Core CPI was up an annual 3.6 percent - exceeding expectations for 3.5 percent and up from 3.4 percent in the previous month.
