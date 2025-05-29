Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

194,4883
 JPY
-0,5289
-0,27 %
30.05.2025 01:43:41

Tokyo Overall Consumer Prices +3.4% On Year In May

(RTTNews) - Overall inflation in the Tokyo region of Japan was up 3.4 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That matched forecasts and easing from 3.5 percent in April.

Core CPI was up an annual 3.6 percent - exceeding expectations for 3.5 percent and up from 3.4 percent in the previous month.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA-Zahlen und Zoll-Überraschung im Blick: ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt unter 24.000er-Marke -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne ab. Die US-Märkte zeigten sich freundlich. In Asien ging es am Donnerstag sichtlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

