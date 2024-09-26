Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
27.09.2024 01:52:51
Tokyo Overall Inflation Climbs 2.2% On Year In September
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 2.2 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with forecasts and was down from 2.6 percent in August.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, rose an annual 2.0 percent - again matching expectations and slowing from 2.4 percent in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones erzielt neues Allzeithoch -- Rallymodus: ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Hang Seng und Shanghai Composite schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Rekordjagd fortsetzte. In den USA geht es nach oben - der Dow Jones erreicht dabei eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenende hin indes ebenfalls nochmals kräftig zu.